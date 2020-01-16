Ed Cooley breaks down Providence’s turnaround after Friars improved to 4-1 in Big East play
Video Details
Ed Cooley said "opportunity is waiting" as Providence prepares to take on 5 straight ranked opponents after victory over St. John's. The Friars have won four of their first five games in conference play.
