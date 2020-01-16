Mac McClung’s late jumper puts away No. 25 Creighton as Georgetown notches narrow 83-80 win
The Hoyas moved to 2-3 in conference play after defeating No. 25 Creighton, 83-80. Georgetown was led once again by Omer Yurtseven and Mac McClung, who scored 20 and 19 points respectively.
