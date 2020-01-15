No. 21 Ohio State snaps four-game skid with dominant win over Nebraska
Six Buckeyes scored in double figures as Ohio State improved to just 2-4 in Big Ten play with an 80-68 win over Nebraska. Chris Holtmann's squad had lost its last four games before Tuesday's win.
