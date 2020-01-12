Big East Basketball’s Top 5 Scorers | January 11 | FOX COLLEGE HOOPS
Video Details
- Big East
- CBK
- Markus Howard
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Myles Powell
- Naji Marshall
- Rasheem Dunn
- Rasheem Dunn
- Saddiq Bey
- Seton Hall Pirates
- Villanova Wildcats
- Villanova Wildcats
- Xavier Musketeers
-
Watch which five Big East basketball players poured in the most points on Saturday, January 11. From Markus Howard's continued dominance to Saddiq Bey's career-high outing, there were several dazzling performances.
