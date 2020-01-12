Myles Powell and Markus Howard combine for 50 points as Seton Hall tops Marquette, 69-55
Seton Hall defeated Marquette 69-55 to improve the Pirates' conference record to 4-0. Myles Powell led the way with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, while Markus Howard added 27 for the Golden Eagles.
