Saddiq Bey has a career high 33 points with eight 3’s to lead No. 16 Villanova over Georgetown, 80-66

No. 16 Villanova keeps rolling with a 80-66 win over Georgetown to improve to 3-1 in a tough Big East conference. The Wildcats were led by Saddiq Bey who was 8-for-10 from the 3-point line with 33 points.

