A.J. Reeves comes up big down the stretch as Providence edges Marquette in OT thriller, 81-80

Providence had five players in double figures as they overcame Marquette 81-80 for their second consecutive one-point win. The Friars were led with strong play off the bench by A.J. Reeves and Maliek White, who put up 10 and 19 points respectively, while Markus Howard had another monster game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 39.

