Anthony Cowan Jr. leads No. 12 Maryland to statement win over No. 11 Ohio State
- Anthony Cowan
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Maryland Terrapins
- Maryland Terrapins
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 12 Maryland topped No. 11 Ohio State 67-55 at home, handing the Buckeyes their third conference loss in four games. The Terrapins ran away in the second half behind 20 points and six rebounds from Anthony Cowan Jr.
