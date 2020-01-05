No. 6 Baylor dominated Texas 59-44 securing their 10th win of the season
Video Details
MaCio Teague and the No. 6 Baylor Bears breezed past the Texas Longhorns 59-44. Teague finished as Baylor's leading scorer with 21 points.
