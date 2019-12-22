No. 5 Ohio State knocks off No. 6 Kentucky, picks up third top-10 win
D.J. Carton and the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes disposed of the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats 71-65. Carton finished with 15 points while shooting 53 percent from the field.
