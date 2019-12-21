No. 17 Butler holds off Purdue 70-61, improves to 11-1
Bryce Golden and the No. 17 Butler Bulldogs push past the Purdue Boilermakers 70-61. Golden finished with 14 points and shot 56 percent from the field.
