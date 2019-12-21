Georgetown dominates Samford for fifth straight win, 99-71
Georgetown continued its win streak with a 99-71 victory over Samford, improving to 9-3. Omer Yurtseven led the Hoyas with four blocks and set career highs with 32 points and 17 rebounds, while Mac McClung added 25 points, five assists and a career-high seven rebounds.
