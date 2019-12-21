No. 1 Kansas’ would-be winner rims out at the buzzer, No. 18 Villanova holds on 56-55
- Big 12
- Big 12
- Big East
- CBK
- Jermaine Samuels
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Villanova Wildcats
- Villanova Wildcats
-
Jermaine Samuels and the No. 18 Villanova Wildcats took down the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks 56-55. Samuels finished with 15 points and three 3 pointers.
