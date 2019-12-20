Steve Lavin weighs in on James Wiseman leaving Memphis, Duke’s title chances
Video Details
Memphis star center James Wiseman is leaving school to prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft while Duke continues to look for an identity. FOX Sports analyst Steve Lavin weighed in on both topics.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879