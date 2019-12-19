DePaul holds off Cleveland State 73-65 behind Paul Reed’s double-double
Video Details
Paul Reed and the DePaul Blue Demons take down the Cleveland State Vikings. Reed finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879