Xavier battles back from early deficit to beat Western Carolina 74-61
Video Details
- Big East
- CBK
- Quentin Goodin
- Southern
- Southern
- Western Carolina Catamounts
- Western Carolina Catamounts
- Xavier Musketeers
-
Quentin Goodin scores 25 points to help Xavier comeback and beat Western Carolina 74-61.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879