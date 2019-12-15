Chaundee Brown puts up 26 as Wake Forest knocks off No. 23 Xavier, 80-78
Video Details
Xavier was upset by Wake Forest, who move to 6-5 with the win, while the Musketeers fall to 9-2, despite getting 30 points from Paul Skruggs. The Demon Deacons were led by guards Chaundee Brown and Brandon Childress, who scored 26 and 22 points respectively.
