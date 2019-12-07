Marcus Zegarowski puts up 30 as Creighton blows out Nebraska, 95-76
- Big East
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Creighton Bluejays
- Marcus Zegarowski
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Ty-Shon Alexander
-
Creighton opened up on a 37-7 run and never looked back, as they cruised to victory over Nebraska, 95-76. The Blue Jays were led by Marcus Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander, with 30 and 22 points respectively.
