St. John’s holds on to give West Virginia their first loss, 70-68
Video Details
- Big 12
- Big 12
- Big East
- CBK
- Miles McBride
- St. John's Red Storm
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- West Virginia Mountaineers
-
The West Virginia Mountaineers suffer their first loss of the season at the hands of the St Johns Red Storm after WVU freshman Miles McBride was unable to hit the game tying shot at the buzzer.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879