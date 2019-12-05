No. 23 Villanova holds off Pennsylvania 80-69 behind Saddiq Bey’s dominant performance
Saddiq Bey led the Villanova Wildcats past the Pennsylvania Quakers 80-69. Bey finished with 27 points and 6 rebounds.
