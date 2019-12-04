Draymond Green gets choked up as he watches his number get retired at Michigan State
Former Michigan State star and three-time NBA champion Draymond Green got emotional as he saw his No. 23 Spartans jersey raised into the rafters, retired by the university officially on Tuesday night.
