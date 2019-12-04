No. 1 Louisville tops No. 4 Michigan from start to finish to stay perfect
Louisville's defense dominated Michigan, holding the Wolverines to 26 percent shooting from the field. The defensive effort helped the Cardinals to a dominant 58-43 win in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
