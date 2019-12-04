Mustapha Heron’s 17 points help St. John’s fend off late Saint Peters rally
Video Details
St. John's held off Saint Peters 79-69 behind a season-high 24 team assists as Julian Champagnie racked up his first career double double and Mustapha Heron poured in 17.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879