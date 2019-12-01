Georgetown gets stunned by UNC Greensboro at home, 65-61
Video Details
- Big East
- CBK
- Georgetown Hoyas
- Georgetown Hoyas
- James Dickey
- James Dickey
- Southern
- Southern
- UNC Greensboro Spartans
-
UNC Greensboro upsets Georgetown in Washington D.C to improve to 6-2 on the season. The Spartans had scoring contributions from 10 different players, including 10 points and 8 rebounds from senior forward James Dickey.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879