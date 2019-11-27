DePaul storms back from 18-point halftime deficit to remain undefeated
Outscoring Central Michigan 56-25 in the second half, DePaul improved to 7-0 with an 88-75 win. It's the Blue Demons' best start since the 1986-87 season.
