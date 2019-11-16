Anthony Lamb jumper in closing seconds sends Vermont past St. John’s
Vermont beat a Big East team for the first time in nearly 100 years, topping St. John's 70-68 as star forward Anthony Lamb sunk the game winner with two seconds left. The Catamounts are 4-0 for the first time in 42 years.
