Markus Howard passes 2,000-point mark, leads Marquette from 18 down over Purdue
- Big East
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Howard Bison
- Howard Bison
- Markus Howard
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- MEastern
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Purdue Boilermakers
-
Marquette's all-time leading scorer, Markus Howard, poured in 18, two of which came on a late dagger to down Purdue. The Golden Eagles trailed by 18, but stormed back for the 65-55 win.
