Butler puts away Minnesota late behind breakout 27-point night from Kamar Baldwin
Extending the nation's second-longest active home non-conference winning streak, Butler topped Minnesota 64-56, thanks in large part to senior guard Kamar Baldwin, who poured in 27 points on 10 of 24 shooting.
