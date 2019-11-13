No. 1 Kentucky stunned at home by unranked Evansville, 67-64
Video Details
For the first time in program history, Evansville knocked off the top team in the country, handing Kentucky a three-point loss in Lexington. UK is the second No. 1 team in the country to lose this season.
