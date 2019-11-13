Michigan holds off Creighton 79-69 behind 56 points from Livers, Simpson, & Teske
Isaiah Livers, Zavier Simpson, and Jon Teske combined to score 56 of the Wolverines' 79 points as Michigan pulled away from Creighton at home in the second half. They improved to 2-0 on the season.
