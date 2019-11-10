Seton Hall struggles early with Stony Brook but puts them away late, 74-57
- Big East
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan State Spartans
- Seton Hall Pirates
- Stony Brook Seawolves
- Stony Brook Seawolves
-
Seton Hall had 9 different players score in the win, with the bench chipping in with 32 points. The Pirates will face No. 1 Michigan State Thursday on FS1.
