Cole Anthony sets North Carolina freshman debut scoring record with 34 as Tar Heels roll
Video Details
The No. 2 recruit in the country, Cole Anthony, made his North Carolina debut in style with 34 points, a record for most by a Tar Heel in a debut ever.
