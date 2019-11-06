Tyrese Maxey’s 26 points send No. 2 Kentucky past No. 1 Michigan State, 69-62
Kentucky freshman phenom Tyrese Maxey dropped 26 points in his first collegiate game helping upend the No. 1 team in the country, Michigan State. Maxey helped the Wildcats put the Spartans away in the closing minutes.
