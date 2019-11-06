No. 4 Duke sneaks past No. 3 Kansas 68-66 thanks to four double-digit scorers
Video Details
In a season opener featuring top five teams, Duke just held on against Kansas thanks in part to 28 Jayhawks turnovers. Tre Jones scored a team-high 15 points for Duke.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879