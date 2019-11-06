Alpha Diallo’s 17th career double-double leads Providence to 106-60 win over Sacred Heart
Providence star guard Alpha Diallo exploded for 19 points and 14 assists in the team's season opener, a blowout win over visiting Sacred Heart.
