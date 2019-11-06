No. 12 Seton Hall blows out Wagner 105-71 behind 27 points from Myles Powell
Video Details
Seton Hall star guard Myles Powell went off for 27 points as the Pirates ran away from the Wagner Seahawks in the second half.
