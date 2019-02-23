Sam Hauser records double double as No. 11 Marquette defeats Providence
Video Details
- Big East
- CBK
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Marquette
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Providence Friars
- Sam Hauser
-
Sam Hauser records double double as No. 11 Marquette defeats Providence. Hauser had 18 points and 13 rebounds.
