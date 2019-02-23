Jordan Bohannon scores 17 points in second half and overtime to lift N0.21 Iowa past Indiana
Jordan Bohannon scores 17 points in second half and overtime to lift N0.21 Iowa past the Indiana Hoosiers. This is the first time N0.21 Iowa has swept the season series against Indiana.
