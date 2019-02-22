Rui Hachimura leads No. 2 Gonzaga to their 17th consecutive win
Rui Hachimura leads No. 2 Gonzaga to their 17th consecutive win. Hachimura had a team high 23 points in the win. The Bulldogs are now 13-0 in conference play.
