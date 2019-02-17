RJ Barrett becomes 4th Duke player to record a triple double
RJ Barrett becomes 4th Duke player to record a triple double. Barrett had 23 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds in the win. Duke defeated NC State 94-78.
