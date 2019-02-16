No. 12 Purdue cruises past Penn State behind Carsen Edwards 21 point performance
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- Carsen Edwards
- CBK
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Purdue Boilermakers
No. 12 Purdue cruises past Penn State behind Carsen Edwards 21 point performance. The Boilermakers improve to 18-7 overall.
