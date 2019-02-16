Michigan’s Charles Matthews talks about bouncing back with big win over Maryland
Video Details
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Charles Matthews
- Maryland Terrapins
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan Wolverines
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Penn State Nittany Lions
-
Charles Matthews talks with Andy Katz after Michigan's 65-52 win over Maryland, their first win since losing to Penn State.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618