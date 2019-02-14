Admiral Schofield records double double in No. 1 Tennessee’s win over South Carolina
- Admiral Schofield
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Tennessee Volunteers
Admiral Schofield records double double in No. 1 Tennessee's win over South Carolina. Schofield had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the win. The Vols are now 23-1 on the season.
