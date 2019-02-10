Parker Van Dyke nails epic 3-pointer as time expires to complete the comeback against UCLA
Video Details
Parker Van Dyke nails epic 3-pointer as time expires to complete the comeback against the UCLA Bruins after being down as much as 22 points in the game.
