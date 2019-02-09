Grant Williams’s 16 points helps No. 1 Tennessee hold off Florida
Grant Williams's 16 points helps No. 1 Tennessee hold off Florida. Williams helps the Volunteers improve to 22-1 overall and 10-0 in conference.
