Freshman Coby White drops 33 points in the No. 8 Tar Heels’ victory over the Hurricanes
Video Details
Freshman Colby White drops 33 points for No.8 North Carolina in the victory over the Miami Hurricanes.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618