No. 21 LSU’s Naz Reid drops 29 points in overtime win over Mississippi St.
Video Details
No. 21 LSU's Naz Reid drops 29 points in overtime win over Mississippi St. Reid scored 25 of his 29 points in the 2nd half.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618