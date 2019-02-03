Rui Hachimura records second 30-point game in No. 4 Gonzaga’s win over San Diego
Video Details
Rui Hachimura records second 30-point game in No. 4 Gonzaga's win over San Diego. Hachimura drops 32 points in the 85-69 win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618