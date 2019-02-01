Carsen Edwards hits 8 threes in 38 point outburst as No. 19 Purdue beats Penn State in OT
Carsen Edwards has a career night, dropping 38 points and hitting 8 threes, in Purdue's dramatic 99-90 win over Penn State in overtime.
