Zavier Simpson records first career triple double in No. 5 Michigan’s win over rival Ohio State
Zavier Simpson records first career triple double in No. 5 Michigan's win over rival Ohio State. Simpson recorded 11 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists in the win.
